Authorities still searching Talmo area for shooting suspect

Authorities are still searching the Talmo area for a suspect involved in a Hall County drive-by shooting.
Residents are asked to be on the lookout for Randy Holt, who is considered armed and dangerous. Holt is described as a white male, 5' 7" and 165 pounds.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Georgia State Patrol are searching the area after Holt drove into the county and later fled from officers on foot. His car was found on Main Street in Talmo.
A helicopter and K-9 unit are being used to search the area.
Travelers are asked to avoid the area. Residents should lock their doors and not approach the suspect.
Anyone with information should call 9-1-1.
