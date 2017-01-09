New sheriff on the road on first night of job

New Madison County Sheriff Michael Moore wasn’t on the job for long early Sunday morning, Jan. 1, when he got out to assist a motorist whom he at first thought had vehicle trouble.
Moore soon found out the driver, who was on Hwy. 29 South near Diamond Rock, was actually driving drunk and was having vehicle trouble because he had just wrecked his truck and was still trying to drive it up a hill, where it stalled out on him.
“I walked up to it and the front of the truck was torn up,” Sheriff Moore said. He introduced himself as “Sheriff Moore” and the guy, looking very surprised, asked him to go easy on him.
“I called for another deputy to make the arrest, but the guys were kidding me about already getting my first DUI before the first shift was over,” Moore said smiling.
Moore said he went to the sheriff’s office at midnight Saturday to swear in the road deputies on duty during that shift, but that former Sheriff Kip Thomas had already given him the keys to the office the previous Thursday.
“He shook my hand and said, ‘It’s all yours,’” Moore said. “It went fine.”
After officially taking over, Moore said he stayed through the night to assist his deputies and ended up going on several calls that night as well as the next day (Sunday).
“I think they (officers) really appreciated me being out there with them,” he said. “I let them do their jobs, but I wanted them to know that I was there if they needed me.”
Moore said he wants to make that a cornerstone of his new administration — reaching out not only to his officers but to other officers in Madison and surrounding counties to let them know he is available.
“I think it’s important that all of us just work together,” he said. He said he has touched base and communicated with new Comer Police Chief Jeffrey K. Roberts and with Danielsville Police Chief Brenan Baird, both men he has known and worked with in the past.
His new chief deputy, Jeff Vaughn, is a familiar face to Madison Countians, having worked as a shift lieutenant, jail administrator and school resource officer in the county in the past.
“It’s good to be home,” Vaughn said.
Administratively, Janice Phillips is now office administrator (replacing Allison Craig). Susan Morgan will continue in her position as front office clerk.
Long-time investigator Lt. Jimmy Patton has been promoted to patrol captain as well as the investigative lead officer. Investigator Steve Kimbel has moved up to lieutenant over investigations. Other investigators are Chris Guest, Doug Martin, Sam Beard, Pat Holl and Stan Jones, who is in charge of monitoring those on the county sex offender list and the primary investigator for sex crimes.
There are also about 18 road deputies currently on the roster.
The new jail supervisor is Captain Kerry Vaughn, another familiar face, who has served as a jail lieutenant.
Each 12-hour shift has a sergeant, corporal, a lieutenant and two deputies.
Officer Jason Luke will continue as the department’s training officer. The new chaplain will be Rev. Sean Thomas, pastor at Gilead Baptist Church.
Since winning the run off primary in July, Moore said he has made it a priority to make or renew the acquaintances of the sheriffs in surrounding counties, including the new Oglethorpe County Sheriff David Gabriel. He said the two finished their four-week sheriff-elect academy training in Forsyth together late last year and have become friends.
And as a good will gesture, he invited the new sheriff and his officers to come over and use their firing range for training.
Moore also said he made lots of contacts during the training and plans to utilize those to help with new ideas for his own administration.
One of the first things Moore and Vaughn plan to do is to reinstall laptops in patrol vehicles.
“They were in there, but were removed (by former sheriff Thomas),” Moore said. They plan to get new ones by applying for grant funds, instead of using taxpayer money.
“Computers (in patrol units) will make us so much more effective and efficient,” Moore said. He said with laptops in their vehicles, officers will able to write reports, run tags and licenses and do other “administrative” and safety functions right where they are.
“Our deputies can stay in their patrol zones without having to come back to the sheriff’s office, and that’s a good thing,” Moore said. “It keeps them out in the public and increases their safety by not having to wait for dispatch to run a tag or license. They can know who they are dealing with right away. It’s a very good tool.”
Vaughn said officers can even obtain warrants while on scene by applying for one online.
“It can all be done without the officer having to leave the scene,” Vaughn said.
Moore wants the public to know that his administration, while bringing changes, plans to continue and expand on the things that have worked – such as the Firearms for Females classes and the child safety seat check events with the Madison County Pilot Club, to name a few.
In addition to the firearms classes for women, he’d like to see them more “family-oriented” to include spouses and even teenage children, teaching them how to handle and store firearms in a responsible manner. He also wants to implement some training for teen drivers that includes defensive driving and how to operate a vehicle safely and unimpaired.
“These are all long-term goals of mine,” Moore said.
He also plans to continue the CHAMPS program in schools with Deputy Rita Fulcher and the School Resource Officer (SRO) program begun by former Sheriff Thomas at the high school and middle school. Officer Mark Jerome will continue at the high school, while officer Brandon Moss will continue to serve at the middle school.
And he recently reached an agreement with the school system to expand the SRO program to the six elementary schools.
“Deputy Adam Arnold has accepted the position as our new SRO at the elementary schools,” Moore said. Arnold will begin his duties in the next few weeks by familiarizing himself with the schools as well as the pre-schools and daycares in the county.
“My goal is for him to do a walk through every day (at the elementary schools) so the children and the staff know there is an officer around,” Moore said. “We want to change the mindset for some of these children, let them know that an officer is someone to help them and someone they can trust.”
He also plans for Arnold to do programs at the schools and pre-Ks to help children learn about law enforcement.
Moore said Arnold will do the required training to officially take over the position over the summer break.
“I am so appreciative of the support I’ve received from the community; it has been excellent,” Moore said. “We prayed for this and God provided, I am thankful for that. I want to get to work now to get the sheriff’s office visible and involved in the community. After all, we need the community’s help and we want them to feel like they can reach out to us at any time.”
Vaughn said transparency is key to the new administration. Moore agreed.
“We want the community to know where their money is going and that we are using it responsibly,” he said.
The sheriff’s office has new hours and is now open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (the officer formerly closed at 4 p.m.)
