Roberts named new Comer Police Chief

Jeffrey K. Roberts is the new police chief for the City of Comer.
Roberts replaces Dennis Bell, who served in the position for the past five years and stepped down Dec. 28 to take a job as patrol captain for the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office under new sheriff David Gabriel.
A small ceremony was held last week where Chief Bell was thanked for his five years of service and Chief Roberts, who was promoted from within the Comer department, took the oath of office and officially took the office of police chief.
“We wish Chief Bell the best in his new endeavors and know that he will not be far if we need him in the future,” said city leaders. “We are honored for the leadership of Chief Bell over the last five years and also look very forward to the leadership of Chief Roberts for the future.”
