JEFFERSON - Roger “Pete” Dills, 70, entered into rest Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Mr. Dills was born in Homer, the son of the late Curtis Andrew Dills, Sr. and Janie Whitlock Dills. He was a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, was a member of Nicholson Baptist Church, and was retired from Jackson Electric after 35 years of service as a line foreman. Mr. Dills was preceded in death by brothers, Curtis Andrew Dills, Jr., Pledger Dills, David Dills, Jerry Dills and Willie Dills.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Marie Bellamy Dills, Jefferson; sisters, Hazel Brewer, Athens; Betty Thurmond, Hull, Jeanette McDonald, Statham, Shirley Roberts, Jacksonville, Fla., Martha Whelchel, Jefferson, and Carolyn Hill, Commerce; special niece, Breanna Daniel, Bainbridge; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Monday, January 9, from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Dr. Bill Carpenter and Dr. Ronnie Healan officiating. Burial was in Evans Memory Gardens with Military Honors. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers were Danny Dills, Ricky Dills, Don Brewer, Dan Skelton, Alex Pledger and Robbie Ames.
Memorials may be made to the ALS Association of Georgia Chapter, 5881 Glenridge Drive, Suite 200, Atlanta, Georgia 30328, or to www.alsaga.org
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
‘Pete’ Dills (01-07-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry