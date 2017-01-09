Wilma Langford (01-07-17)

PENDERGRASS - Wilma Gee Langford, 94, entered into rest Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Mrs. Langford was born in Pendergrass, the daughter of the late Willis “Bill” Gee and Eunice Mangum Gee. She was a member of the Holly Springs United Methodist Church and was retired from the University of Georgia Accounting Department. Mrs. Langford enjoyed gardening and visits to Saint Simons Island, Ga. Mrs. Langford was preceded in death by her husband O.N. “Buck” Langford; brothers; Horace, and Franklin “Toby” Gee; and daughter-in law, Virginia Langford.
Survivors include four sons, Billy Langford and his wife Sue, Jefferson, Jimmy Langford and his wife Brenda, Maysville, Kenneth Langford, Commerce, and Ricky Langford, Atlanta; sister, Jean Shewbert and her husband Charles, Jefferson; ten grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Tom Fish officiating with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Lynn Langford, Lee Langford, Bryon Langford, Louis Dennis, Rusty Wood, Hagen Archer and Darrel Hart. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
