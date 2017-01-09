Peggy Hoover (01-07-17)

COMMERCE - Peggy Bobbette Hoover, 56, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2017, at her residence.
Mrs. Hoover was born in Commerce on February 13, 1960, the daughter of Charlotte Allen and the late Swayne Pritchett. She worked at Windstream Communication for 40 years as an engineering coordinator. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Commerce.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Hoover, Commerce; son, Brian Hoover, Commerce; and brother, Tim Pritchett, Commerce.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 10, at the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Laura Davis officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
