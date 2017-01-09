Margaret Sue Crowe (01-07-17)

WINDER - Margaret Sue Crowe, 73, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Sue loved to cook. She loved her family and took care of them. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude B. and Eddis Alice Watkins Rogers; brothers, Jerry Rogers and Willard Rogers; and sister, Betty Griffith.
Survivors include her son, Donald "Doodle" Crowe; daughters, Donna Sue White and husband Scott, Jefferson, and Patricia Scrugg and husband Tommy; brothers, Norris "Bo" Rogers and wife Barbara, Winder, Billy Rogers and wife Donna Kay, Bethlehem, Kellis "Bud" Rogers and wife Helen, Winder, and Jack Rogers, Winder; sisters, Lena Franklin and husband Donnis, Winder, and Ruth Buice and husband Scott, Ellijay; grandsons, Daniel Newberry, Chipper Newberry and Tyler White; granddaughter, Macie Newberry; two great-grandsons; two great-granddaughters; and a host of other relatives.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Donnis Franklin officiating. Interment will follow at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2570 Harbins Road, Dacula, GA, 30019. The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, January 9, at the funeral home.
Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, is in charge of arrangements.
