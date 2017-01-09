WINDER - Larry Thomas Jones, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, January 7, 2017.
Mr. Jones was a native of Monroe, Ga. He was a member of the Winder First United Methodist Church and a member of many civic groups within Barrow County. He was often regarded as a vital pillar to the community and the church. Mr. Jones and his wife, Dorothy, were in business since 1948 starting Larry’s Easy Pay and Tire Shop, which resulted in businesses that included boats, lawn mowers, and furniture.
Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his son, Benjamin Jones, whom was born in 1950; parents, Roy L. and Ruby Bailey Jones; brothers, Bob Jones, Roy L. Jones Jr., Luke Jones, and Gerald Jones.
Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, whom he married on June 9, 1946, Dorothy Byrd Jones, Winder; a sister, Elizabeth Jones Towler, Monroe; sister-in-law, Polly Jones, Winder; and several nieces and nephews.
The memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Tuesday, January 10, at the Winder First United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. with the Revs. Calvin Haney and Larry Rary officiating. A reception luncheon will follow the service in the fellowship hall at the church.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Winder First United Methodist Church at 280 N Broad St., Winder, GA 30680, or http://www.winderfumc.com/
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Larry Jones (01-07-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry