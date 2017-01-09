Sanford Rufos Brown (01-08-17)

MAYSVILLE - Sanford Rufos Brown, 80, died Sunday, January 8, 2017, at Northridge Health and Rehab Center.
Mr. Brown was born in Maysville, the son of the late, Bert and Flora Ivester Brown. Mr. Brown was retired from Roper Pump, a United States Navy veteran, a member of the VFW, and of the Baptist denomination.
Survivors include daughters, Jeanne Conrady (Matt), Nuevo, Calif. and June Brown, Long Beach, Calif.; sister, Dorothy Janes (Bobby), Gainesville; companion for 18 years, Annie Stephens, Easley, S.C.; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 10, from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Manus officiating. Interment was at Sunrise Cemetery.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, was in charge of arrangements.
