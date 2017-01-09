Joan Tate (01-07-17)

Joan McFarland Smith Tate, 76 went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 7, 2017, following a long battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, surrounded by family and friends.
Joan was born on June 24, 1940, in Bakersfield, Mo., the daughter of the late Elza Leon McFarland and Johna Marie McFarland. She was employed with Bellsouth Services/AT&T from 1956 until she retired as staff manager at headquarters in 1991. She went to Beauty College and worked as a cosmetologist for two years until health issues changed her plans. She then became a technician and completed EEGs and CAT scans for four years. She then became a realtor and worked for the Norton Agency until January 2005 when she had to retire after her first surgery for cancer. Joan was a member of Nails Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband Cecil Tate, Homer; her daughter and son-in-law, Sandi and Kent Maxwell; granddaughter, Megan Maxwell, also of Gainesville; step daughter and step-son-in-law, Glenda and Floyd Hutchinson, Lawrenceville; step-grandson and granddaughter-in law, Trae and Stefani Davis; and son, Logan, also of Lawrenceville; stepson Keith Tate, Sugar Hill; step-granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Maria and John Escobar; and daughters, Nevaeh, Abby and Madalynn, El Paso, Texas; sister and brother-in-law, Pauletta and Ed Taylor, Carnesville; sister and brother-in-law Shirley and Ron Newton, St. Joe, Ark.; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Jim Brewer, Topeka, Kan.; brothers, Elza Gene McFarland, McComb, Mo. and Charles McFarland, Arizona; and a multitude of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, at Nails Creek Baptist Church in Homer with interment to follow in the Nails Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, at Ivie Funeral Home in Commerce.
Ivie Funeral Home Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
