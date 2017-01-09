Charles Wendell Jay Sr., 90, peacefully passed away at his residence on Thursday, January 5, 2017.
Charles was born on August 23, 1926, in Tunnel Hill to Charlie and Lena Jay. He was preceded in death by his only child, Charles Jay; and his daughter-in-law Diane Jay. Charles served in the United States Army during World War II and then worked in the automotive industry before teaching automotive classes. Deeply devoted, Charles filled many roles in his church and with the Gideons and served as a lay speaker for decades.
Survivors include his wife, Ola Faye Jay; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Michael and Erin Jay; and great-granddaughter, Penelope Jay.
There was a viewing of his body on Sunday, January 8, and a service will be held at Gordon’s Chapel in Hull at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 9.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International, 1-866-382-4253.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Charles Jay Sr. (01-05-17)
