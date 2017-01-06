HULL - Christopher Whynn Austin, 43, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2017.
Born in Springville, N.Y., he was the son of Kathryn Wilson Austin and the late Dale Leroy Austin. Mr. Austin was an avid Star Wars fan and he loved a home-cooked meal with sweet tea. He was a hard worker, and most importantly, he loved his family. Mr. Whynn was preceded in death by his sister, Vanessa Maddox.
Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife, Karla Fowler Austin; three children, Brianna Austin (Josh Gordon), Dillon Austin (Summer Herron), and Faith Whiddon; one step-son, Jordan Whiddon (Hillary); five brothers, Ian Maddox, Craig Maddox, Edmond Maddox, David Maddox and Frankie Maddox; two grandchildren, Evelyn Jade Gordon and Arlowen Amelia Whiddon, and one grandchild on the way, Rainey Whynn Austin.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 7, at 3 p.m. at Faith Pentecostal Church.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Christopher Austin (01-01-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry