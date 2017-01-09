Jackie Braswell (01-08-17)

ATHENS - Jackie Spencer Braswell, 71, entered into rest Sunday, January 8, 2017, at her residence.
Mrs. Braswell was born January 4, 1946, the daughter of the late William and Hazel Martin Spencer. She was a retired secretary and had worked a number of years for First American Bank.
Survivors include a son, Jonathan Braswell, Athens; special friend, Martha Nelms, Athens; a niece, Kimberly Spencer; and a nephew, Bill Spencer.
Graveside services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, at Redstone Methodist Church Cemetery with Dr. Bill Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 10, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
