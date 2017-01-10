Royston man sentenced for aggravated assault

A Royston man was sentenced recently in Madison County Superior Court to serve 20 years of probation and to pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of aggravated assault.
Brandon Tarrant Taylor, received the sentence from Judge Chris Phelps. Charges of battery and two counts of criminal trespass were dismissed. In a separate case, he was also sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve two years of probation (consecutive to the first sentence) and pay a $500 fine on a charge of interference with government property.
In another case, Shannon Blake Wade, of Sharpsburg, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 15 years of probation on charges of aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the third degree. He was also sentenced separately by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation (concurrent with the first sentence) on a charge of battery FVA.
Other recent actions in superior court included:
•Carol Lee Gabriel, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay $525 in fines on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to use the correct signal. A charge of possession of methamphetamine was dismissed.
•Tammy Vaughn Gilreath, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of obstruction.
•Chastity Lea Tolbert, of Royston, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of possession of marijuana.
•Carly O’Neal Fields, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of marijuana.
•James Robbie Puckett, of Bethlehem, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve two years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Tracie Lynette Tittle, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to six months of confinement on a charge of simple battery, family violence. The sentence was to be suspended, if no other charges come up during that time frame.
•Mehdi Samadi, of Alpharetta, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to pay a $200 fine on a charge of speeding.
•Melanie Lashelle Fortson, of Royston, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of giving a false name to a law enforcement officer.
•Karen Sue Crosby, of Lavonia, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of obstruction.
•Zachary Adam Ebersole, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of driving while license suspended. A charge of reckless driving was dismissed.
•Jeffery Wendell Hewell, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $100 fine on charges of possession of drug-related objects and obstruction.
•Jose M. Martinez-Gantes of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of battery FVA. A charge of criminal trespass was dismissed.
•Brian Know Duffell, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 36 months of probation and to pay $750 in fines on charges of drugs not in original container, possession of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana (first offender status).
•Brandi Jane McBath, of Carnesville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five years of probation and to pay fines totaling $850 on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, giving false information and theft by taking.
•Brian Benjamin McCarty, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve four years of probation on charges of criminal damage to property in the second degree FVA.
•Rachael Elizabeth Moore, of Hull, had her charges of burglary in the first degree and theft by taking dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom, as part of a negotiated resolution where all charges were merged into a new case.
•Jeremiah Edward Pike, of Hull, had his charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects charges dismissed Judge Jeff Malcom, after his co-defendant took responsibility for the charges in an “equal access drug case.”
•Billy Lee Tucker, of Danielsville, had his charge of violating a Family Violence Order dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges after the prosecuting victim stated she no longer wished to prosecute.
•Dorise Ann Whitehead, of Jefferson, had her charge of violating a Family Violence Order dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges after the prosecuting victim stated he no longer wished to prosecute.
•Nathaniel Jean Odom, of Hull, had his charge of criminal trespass dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges, since the prosecuting witness/victim no longer wished to prosecute and due to the defendant’s limited criminal history.
