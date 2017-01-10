COMMERCE - Elizabeth Ann Howell, 63, died Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Howell was born in Athens, the daughter of the late Henry Williamson, Sr. and Elizabeth Amos Williamson. She was employed with Leonard Lewellen’s law office. Mrs. Howell was preceded in death by her husband, Dillard Howell.
Survivors include her daughter, Mandy O’Kelley, Commerce; brother, Henry Williamson, Jr., Ila; and grandson, Gregory Duffell.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, January 14, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Dwayne Carroll officiating.
Omit flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Elizabeth Howell (01-10-17)
