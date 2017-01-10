WINDER - Lindsey M. Maxwell, 33, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2017.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Betty Irving.
Survivors include her mother and step-father, Karla and Jon Ferguson; father and step-mother, Bobby and Vanessa Maxwell; step-mother, Diane Gebhart; brothers, Justin Maxwell and Dylan Ferguson; sister and brother-in-law, Courtney and Tim Griffin; sister, Jordan Maxwell; grandparents, Ed and Nancy Irving, Bob and Martha Maxwell; and John and JoAnn Olive; sisters-in-love, Victoria Walker and Miranda Platt, and a host of other family members and friends.
Memorial services honoring Lindsey's life will be held on Saturday, January 14, at 1 p.m. at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 25 Wilkins Road SW, Winder. Father Gilbert Exume` will be officiating the services with a reception following.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, (800) 822-6344, www.stjude.org .
Peachtree Cremation Society, Conyers, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Lindsey Maxwell (01-06-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry