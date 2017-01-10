Lindsey Maxwell (01-06-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, January 10. 2017
WINDER - Lindsey M. Maxwell, 33, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Betty Irving.

Survivors include her mother and step-father, Karla and Jon Ferguson; father and step-mother, Bobby and Vanessa Maxwell; step-mother, Diane Gebhart; brothers, Justin Maxwell and Dylan Ferguson; sister and brother-in-law, Courtney and Tim Griffin; sister, Jordan Maxwell; grandparents, Ed and Nancy Irving, Bob and Martha Maxwell; and John and JoAnn Olive; sisters-in-love, Victoria Walker and Miranda Platt, and a host of other family members and friends.

Memorial services honoring Lindsey's life will be held on Saturday, January 14, at 1 p.m. at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 25 Wilkins Road SW, Winder. Father Gilbert Exume` will be officiating the services with a reception following.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, (800) 822-6344, www.stjude.org .

Peachtree Cremation Society, Conyers, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.