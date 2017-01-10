PENDERGRASS - Douglas Franklin “Frank” Murphy, 73, of Pendergrass, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2017.
Mr. Murphy was born in Pendergrass, the son to the late Herbert C. and Amelia Lucille Davis Murphy. He was a retired commercial truck driver with Overnite Transportation and was a member of Revival Baptist Church. Mr. Murphy was preceded in death by his wife, Cola Sue Page Murphy; and grandson, Adrian Murphy.
Survivors include children, Ronnie Franklin Murphy, Donna Nason and her husband A.J., Larry Joe Murphy and his wife Marianne, Tony Murphy and his wife Jenny, all of Pendergrass; sisters, Martha Owen, Oakwood, Mary Kesler, Gainesville, and Patricia Atkins, Flowery Branch; brother, Bobby Joe Murphy, Talmo; grandchildren, Suzanna Murphy, Joseph Murphy and Hope Lynn Murphy; and great-grandchildren, Jaiden Murphy and Landen Murphy.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 14, at 11 a.m. in the Cave Springs Baptist Church with the Revs. Terry Hagwood and Kevin Page officiating. The body will lie in state in the Cave Springs Baptist Church from 10:30 until 11 a.m. Saturday morning, prior to the service. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. The visitation will be held on Friday, January 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
‘Frank’ Murphy (01-09-17)
