BRASELTON - Hoyt Dock Harkins, 85, passed away Monday, January 9, 2017.
Hoyt has lived in the area for 50 years. He loved to fish and hunt. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Bertie Gooch Harkins; five brothers; and three sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Maxine Dillard Harkins; son, Hoyt Keith Harkins and wife Tammy, Braselton; daughters, Belinda Helms and husband Terry, Jefferson, Leola Motes and husband Jimmy, Gainesville, Doris Stewart, Hoschton, JoAnne Sanitago and husband Michael, Jefferson; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Calvin Gooch officiating. Interment following services at Walnut Fork Baptist Church Cemetery, 557 Hwy. 60, Hoschton, GA, 30548. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 10. at the funeral home.
Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
Hoyt Harkins (01-09-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry