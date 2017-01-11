Head of the table: John Scarborough leads county gov’t into 2017

The carpet has been taken up. There’s a new tile floor. The desk and meeting table are in new spots. The walls were bare Monday, but artwork was soon to be placed on the walls, including a painting of former Republican presidents that will hang by the meeting table.
There’s a new man at the head of the Madison County government and a new look in the chairman’s office.
John Scarborough officially took his new position this week as chairman of the Madison County Board of Commissioners. Scarborough has some ideas for changes. For instance, he’d like to see county commission seats elected countywide, not by district. And he said he plans to present that to the board for consideration. He also plans to have an armed deputy present at BOC meetings and to discourage anyone from bringing a firearm to the sometimes contentious meetings. He said it hasn’t made sense to him to have security at the government complex during the day but then abandon any security at night when emotions could run high at a meeting.
However, overall, he said he plans to listen and learn during his early days as chairman — not slash and burn.
“I want to take stock and assess what we have in assets and liabilities as well as personnel,” said Scarborough. “I hope to determine — to the best of my ability — what is working and what can be improved upon. There will be some personnel/title changes due to the interim status of several positions. Some of these positions will remain the same; some will change. I will concentrate my effort on establishing an effective rapport with county commissioners and gaining their trust and confidence.”
Scarborough said that he plans to provide his views to the board when he feels it’s needed.
“The commissioners set and determine policies within our county,” he said. “My role will be to provide the best information I can to facilitate their decisions. When appropriate, I will offer opinion and guidance as it pertains to county matters, however, at the end of the day, they will make the call.”
Scarborough was the winner in a six-man race to fill the seat vacated by two-term BOC chairman Anthony Dove, who chose not to seek a third term. Scarborough defeated four other Republicans in the primaries and one Democrat in the general election. This included a victory over long-time District 1 commissioner Stanley Thomas in a primary runoff in July and Democrat Cedric Fortson in November.
Scarborough is one of three new faces at the commissioners’ table. Lee Allen will take his seat at the District 1 chair when the BOC convenes Monday for its first 2017 meeting. And Tripp Strickland will sit next to him in the District 2 seat.
Scarborough said Dove was a huge help to him in preparing for his new role.
“I have been afforded many hours of conversation, tours throughout the county and scheduled meet-and-greets with many of Chairman Dove’s closest contacts,” said Scarborough. “Anthony Dove has shared many of his personal thoughts on what has been successful and what still needs attention in our county. To say he has been gracious is an understatement. He has even afforded me the opportunity to contact him personally regarding county matters after his departure from office. I consider him a good friend and a good friend to Madison County. Thank you, Anthony.”
Dove said he and Scarborough spent a lot of time riding around the county, looking at roads.
“We went over a lot and met with the insurance people, the county attorney and the auditor,” said Dove. “You have to get into county government mode. It’s different than business life. We met several times and talked about things. We spent a lot of time together.”
Dove said he wanted to share information with the new chairman, but he said he wasn’t interested in trying to shape his opinions on things.
“I didn’t want to interject my thoughts too much,” said Dove. “I wanted him to come in with an open mind.”
As for his own future, Dove said he’s been on his loader recently — he ran his own business before taking office — and filled out a job application for “the first time since 1984.” He declined to say where he applied.
Dove said Saturday his dad called him and asked him how he felt on his last day as chairman. And Dove said he hadn’t really thought much about it, which is a big change from the mindset of the past eight years.
“That shows where I’m at — I wasn’t thinking about what’s coming up at meetings or the weather or emergency stuff,” said Dove. “I think that shows it was the right decision. I wasn’t feeling regrets or sadness.”
Now, the keys of the county’s day-to-day operations are officially in the hands of Scarborough. The chairman said he’s glad to have the role and not just be chairman-elect.
“Being a candidate-elect placed me in an awkward position in that I wanted to be involved, yet I didn’t want to be in the way,” said Scarborough.
So, Scarborough said he focused on an “education journey” to prepare as chairman.
“I’ve attended the required training sponsored by (ACCG) and have met with or spoken to many county and state officials,” said Scarborough. “Auditors, insurance representatives, Georgia Department of Transportation, attorneys, our state senator and representatives….I’m meeting and speaking with all of them. I’ve also been in regular contact with newly elected county officials in an attempt to enhance my awareness of issues and concerns in their departments. I will be pursuing a solid relationship with area county officials as well as the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission to aid in my efforts to better serve and bolster Madison County.”
The new chairman said he has the mindset of a “one-term” office holder, describing his role as “a want, not a need.”
“I won’t make any decisions based on getting re-elected,” he said.
