Maysville considers amphitheater for new city park

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Wednesday, January 11. 2017
The Maysville City Council is looking into the possibility of putting an amphitheater in the new city park.

At the council meeting Monday night, the council agreed to ask the Regional Development Commission to come up with a proposed plan for an amphitheater. Other possibilities discussed for the park include a basketball court and another pavilion. The council will look into the costs of the options before making a decision.

The council budgeted $100,000 this year for a major project at the park. The park will also receive funds from the special purpose local option sales tax for recreation.

For more details from the meeting, see this week's issue of The Banks County News.
