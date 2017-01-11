An opening ceremony for the Smithsonian exhibit, “Hometown Teams Exhibit, that will be in Jefferson will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at The Arena at Jefferson High School.
Jefferson was selected by the Smithsonian Institute to host the exhibit from Jan. 14 through Feb. 25.
The exhibit, which features an extensive collection of Jefferson sports memorabilia, will be on display Jan. 14-Feb. 25 in The Arena at Jefferson High School. Admission is free. Exhibit hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. On Jan. 14, hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Feb. 25, hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibit will be closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, on Jan. 16, and President’s Day, on Feb. 20.
See the full story in the Jan. 11 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Smithsonian sports exhibit kicks off Sat.
