Bryant elected Jackson Co. BOE chairman

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, January 11. 2017
In a surprise move Monday night, the Jackson County Board of Education elected Steve Bryant as its chairman. Bryant replaced Michael Cronic who had served the last two years in the position.
Bryant was nominated by former BOE chairman Lynn Wheeler during Monday night’s meeting at West Jackson Elementary School. Bryant represents District 5 on the BOE, an area that covers north of I-85 between Braselton and Maysville.
Celinda Wilson was re-elected as vice chairman.
See more Jackson County school news in the Jan. 11 issue of The Jackson Herald.
