Man pulls machete in dispute

A Maysville man was arrested last week after he pulled out a machete during a dispute.
Randall Gerald Evans, 65, 479 Hillside Way, Maysville, is facing charges of aggravated assault.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called to Evans’ residence on reports of a dispute. During the 9-1-1 call, dispatch heard someone in the background telling someone to put the knife down.
Officers spoke with several witnesses at the scene, who said Evans was intoxicated. He reportedly called a woman names and made fun of her for not having any teeth.
The woman’s husband told Evans not to speak to his wife like that, and the two began arguing.
Evans then allegedly walked into his bedroom and returned with a machete.
“I’ve got something for you,” Evans reportedly said while holding the machete over his head.
Witnesses thought Evans was going to hit the man with the weapon. They told Evans to put the machete down, which he did, before going back into his bedroom.
Officers arrested Evans. When they attempted to walk him to the patrol car, he tried to stop and argue with everyone.
He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
See more incidents in the Jan. 11 issue of The Jackson Herald.
