GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Leopards find more offense as season progresses

Two weeks ago, the Banks County High School Lady Leopards were waiting for Allison Smith to come back after missing nearly a month of action.
She returned during the team’s two games in Florida over Christmas break, and in her first game back in Banks County, Smith put together a stellar performance, scoring 19 points during the Lady Leopards’ 66-40 win over region foe Social Circle last Tuesday.
The Lady Leopards (10-4, 2-0 Region 8-AA) saw last Friday’s region game vs. Elbert County get postponed due to winter weather until Feb. 4. Tuesday night’s region game vs. Rabun County didn’t finish before press time.
Head coach Steven Shedd said they were able to make up for no court action on Friday with a practice this past Sunday. And even though a rescheduled region game can cause a “crunch” with the schedule, everybody’s in the “same boat."
“We’re all having to do the same thing. I don’t see it as being an advantage or a disadvantage, really, to anybody,” Shedd said. “We’ll just do the best we can with it. There’s not a lot of control we have over that. We’ll just keep on practicing and going at it.”
Smith scored 10 of her 19 points in the first quarter against Social Circle including two 3-pointers. She finished the game with three 3-pointers.
Jaycie Bowen scored 16 points. Eleven points came in the third quarter. Maddie Thomas scored 10 points. All 10 came in the second half.
“We feel like some pieces are starting to come back together,” Shedd said. The team is also getting Lauren Shedd back. “We’re back to, I’d say probably, 95 percent back, which is a good time to be able to get close to full strength again and have everybody back.”
The win over Social Circle was the first of an 11-game region stretch, which closes the season. Being as close to full strength as the team has been all season, Shedd “likes” the team’s chances as it enters the stretch run.
Shedd believes his team is “pretty balanced” and getting Smith back has helped not only the offense as a whole but Thomas in particular, who has picked up her level of play.
“I feel like with Allison and Maddie, they both the stretch the defense out,” Shedd said, “because you’ve got to respect them on the inside and you’ve got to respect them on the outside. They are a definite matchup problem for the teams we play against.”
Thomas has added another threat, Shedd added.
“We knew all season long that Maddie had it in her,” he said. “Maddie has been just like everybody else, trying to learn the system with going into a new system this year and getting adjusted to it. We’ve had to stick her into some difficult situations this year, put her in some positions that she’s not normally accustomed to having to do with all the injuries.
“She came through it great,” he said. "She’s done a great job with it. She’s added another, I feel like, scoring threat for us. When somebody, maybe, wants to focus in on Allison, that’s going to, probably, be a mistake, because that’s going to open Maddie up. And the same thing goes with Jaycie. They all complement each other.”
Shedd adds the team isn’t made up of just three scorers as many contribute with a basket or two a game that helps make a difference.
“We’re really scoring from top to bottom,” he said. “I feel like we’ve got some depth, especially with having these (players) come back that have been sick and injured.
“I feel like we have more depth than what we had before…Some of those girls that have had to step in with these girls being sick and injured has contributed to that depth as well. We just feel like we’re in an ideal spot.”
He said Kailynn Gilstrap leads the defense “aggressiveness.”
“She’s got that defensive presence for us,” he describes. “She’s a great leader. Kind of a quarterback on the court. You’ve got to have that too."
Shedd admits the team still has “improvements” to make as region play ramps up.
“We know we’ve still got some work to do, but we feel like we’re going to get there,” he said.
