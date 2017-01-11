BOYS' BASKETBALL: Leopards continue to roll as region play ramps up

The Banks County High School Leopards (10-4, 2-0 Region 8-AA) are riding a seven-game win streak as region play continues to heat up.
The Leopards picked up their second region win last Tuesday. They defeated Social Circle 85-56. It was the best offensive performance this season for the Leopards.
“I thought we played well against Social Circle, offensively especially,” head coach Mike Cleveland said. “We had several guys contribute in big ways. I thought it was a total team win.”
Last Friday’s game vs. Elbert County was postponed until Feb. 4. Tuesday night’s game vs. Rabun County didn’t end before press time.
“You hate that we didn’t get to play Friday,” he said. “When things are going good, you want to play as quick as you can again.”
Five players scored in double digits against Social Circle, led by Dylan Orr’s 16 points. He also had 10 rebounds.
Carl Cleveland scored 14 points. Over the last three games, Cleveland has scored 46 points.
Kahmal Wiley scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.
“Offensively, he’s not a selfish player at all,” Cleveland said. “Kahmal is all about winning. He does whatever the team needs, and when his motor is running like it has been lately, he’s almost impossible to keep off the boards. He’s just so wide and strong and jumps so well. He goes hard. I think he dominates the game in many different ways and rebounding is definitely one of them."
Darius Bonds scored 10 points and distributed the ball well, totaling nine assists. Caleb Boyle scored 10 points, as well.
As a team, the Leopards grabbed 45 rebounds. Rebounding is one of two things the team has improved upon as the season has progressed, Cleveland said. Turnovers are the second thing the team has improved on.
The last four games, the Leopards have grabbed 170 rebounds.
“We’ve been dominating people on the boards,” Cleveland said. It’s not only the big guys, he adds, but the guards have improved and contest for rebounds. “That’s been a focus of ours since the beginning of the season.”
The rebounding has created not only second-chance opportunities for the offense, but it has limited possessions for the opposition, Cleveland added.
“I feel like there have been several games where we give people one shot and then that was it,” he said. “When you can do that in high-school basketball, that’s huge from a defensive standpoint.”
The team will also be back to full strength as Grant Rylee returns after missing the last three games due to injury.
“That’s another big body we can throw in there,” Cleveland said. “He’s definitely a good defender, a good rebounder, scores well right around the basket. He give us another guy that’s capable any night of getting 10-plus rebounds. That’s four guys we have that’s got that capability. I’m not sure many other teams have thought."
As the team has scored more points, it has brought more guys to the forefront, and they aren’t backing down from inserting a good performance.
“I think guys understand their roles this time of year and have bought into that,” Cleveland said. “It seems like every night we’re getting a different kid to step up. Carl has stepped up several game while Grant has been out.
“He’s scored 46 points those three games. Dylan Nix has been big on nights. Stetson Boswell has stepped up big. Against North Hall, Darius Bonds was huge with those four 3-pointers. Seems like different guys are stepping up different nights, and from a coach’s standpoint that’s awesome.”
Bonds’ maturation came through early season struggles, Cleveland said. Bonds had never been in a varsity game before this season.
“Through those struggles, he always kept his head up and kept working hard and we coached him hard,” Cleveland said. “He’s a ‘yes sir, no sir’ kind of a guy with the right attitude, and boy, he’s just gotten better and better and better as the year has went on. We’re excited about him and what he brings to the table.”
As region play continues to carry on, Cleveland wants the team to keep “working hard” and keep a “right mindset.”
“One game at a time. We know where we want to be,” Cleveland stated. “Our goal is to get that no. 1 seed and that automatic bid to state. We know that’s going to be a tough job to get there. Again, there’s a lot of good teams in this region. But, I think we proved we’re a good team also. We’ve just got to have the right mentality and the right work ethic and keep playing hard.”
