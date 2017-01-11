WRESTLING: Leopards take 3rd in area duals, miss out on state duals

For the second-straight year, the Banks County High School wrestling team missed out on a berth at the state duals in Macon, which takes place this Saturday.
The team went 2-1 Monday in Elbert County, defeating Josey (53-30) and Oglethorpe (60-22). But a loss to Elbert County in the semifinals derailed the state duals berth.
“Elbert was just a lot better than the other two (teams),” head coach Kasey Hanley said. “That’s the difference. Elbert had more returning state qualifiers than any other team in Class AA. They’re picked to place pretty high at state this year. We wrestled well against them.”
The wrestlers who had led the Leopards this season continued their success, Hanley added. Davis Day went 3-0 and John Brooks went 2-0.
“John has had a great season,” Hanley said.
Alan Jones and Terrance Walker both went 2-1.
“We asked (Terrance) to wrestle up. That was tough against Elbert,” Hanley said. “He had to wrestle up against a really good kid. Lost a close match to him."
They also had others step up and perform well during the duals. Anthony Cruze, Parker Hobson and Zach Millwood also went undefeated, going 2-0.
With duals behind them, the focus will shift to the state traditional tournament, which takes place in February, and getting many qualified for it. The team has one more duals match on Jan. 17 and then everything becomes about traditional.
“It’s a little bit tougher in Class AA to qualify kids for state, because only four kids make it out of sectionals,” Hanley said. “In Class AAA, eight kids make it out of sectionals, so it’s pretty tough to qualify kids for state now.”
Last season, the Leopards were in Class AAA.
“I really do think if we were in any other area other than the area we are in, as a team, I think we still make it,” Hanley said. “Social Circle is definitely the front runner in Class AA. Elbert has got to be up there as one of the top two, top three teams in the state. Elbert and Social may be the top two teams in the state. Having the top two teams in the state in your area makes it really, really difficult.”
