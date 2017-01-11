Hearings set for condos, commercial community

Wednesday, January 11. 2017
It looks like 2017 will be another year of growth for the Town of Braselton.
Developers recently submitted plans for another development in the area. The group plans to create a 14-acre mixed-use community in downtown.
The Braselton Planning Commission will consider the request at its Jan. 23 meeting, followed by a hearing with the Braselton Town Council on Feb. 9.
Peggy Slappey Properties, Inc., is requesting a rezoning of 13.78 acres surrounding the water towers on Hwy. 124. (Peggy Slappey, a broker at Peggy Slappey Properties, is a member of the Braselton Town Council.)
The group plans to develop commercial space, condominiums and single-family lots on Henry Street and Piedmont Avenue, according to a letter of intent from Tommy Slappey, secretary and treasurer of the group.
See the full story in the Jan. 11 issue of The Braselton News.
