Gun-wielding citizen prevents robber’s getaway

A gun-wielding citizen may have aided authorities in the quick capture of an alleged robber.
More details have been released from a recent incident that led to the arrest of Brandon James Allison, 25, on a multitude of charges including armed robbery.
Allison reportedly pulled a gun on an elderly woman at a Thompson Mill Road residence. He demanded her purse and fled after he got it.
According to the Braselton Police Department report, Allison then attempted to force a man to drive him away from the area.
The victim told officers that while he was parked at The Oaks of Braselton, Allison got into his vehicle and shouted at him, saying, “You are going to drive me where I want to go.”
The victim told him to get out of the vehicle. When Allison refused, the man pulled a gun on him.
Allison then reportedly got out of the vehicle and started walking towards The Oaks of Braselton facility.
