‘Tunney’ Royster (01-10-17)

Wednesday, January 11. 2017
WINDER - John J. “Tunney” Royster, 92, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

Mr. Royster had lived in Barrow County for most of his life and was a son of the late John and Elizabeth Brooks Royster. He was preceded in death on November 25, 2014, by his wife, Lois Dean McDaniel Royster. Mr. Royster was a poultry farmer and a member of Whistleville Christian Church. He was an Army Veteran of World War II.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Jackie Royster, Winder; grandchildren and spouse, Abby and Will Riley, and Leslie Royster; great-grandchildren, Jack Riley, Blake Riley and Luke Riley; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held Friday, January 13, at 2 p.m., from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Fumea officiating. The family will receive friends, Friday, January 13, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Flowers are welcomed, or memorials may be made to Whistleville Christian Church, 83 Patrick Mill Road, Winder, Georgia 30680.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
