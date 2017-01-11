‘Jimmy’ Avant (01-11-17)

JEFFERSON - James Fred “Jimmy” Avant, 82, entered into rest Wednesday, January 11, 2017.
Mr. Avant was born in Hillsboro, Ga., the son of the late Fred and Evelyn Frances Key Avant. He was a member of Union Baptist Church and attended the Jackson County Senior Center. Mr. Avant first retired as a dairy farmer and then again from the State of Georgia as a correctional officer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rhonda Eubanks Avant; and a brother, Jerry Avant.
Survivors include daughters, Tina M. Collins and her husband Barry, Braselton, Beth Justus, Habersham, and Amy Meeler and her husband Starr, Bishop; a sister, Carolyn Rossee and her husband Jack, Eatonton; and grandchildren, Jacob and Abbigail Collins, Blake and Ashley Justus, Bry, Gracie, Leyton Meeler and Sue Reeves.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 13, from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Williams and the Rev. Tony Powers officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. in Eatonton Memorial Park in Eatonton, Ga. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers will be Daniel Brown, Alex Brown, Joe Rossee, Chris Hewette, Tim Nipper and Jason Justus. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 12.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Mary’s Hospice House, P.O. Box 6588, Athens, GA 30604, or the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
