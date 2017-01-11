Dragons ready for a tussle at state duals

Perennial state champ Gilmer County looms large in Class AAAA
The Jefferson wrestling team faces some heavy lifting as it enters its first state-level competition in Class AAAA.
The Dragons, who moved up to Class AAAA this year, travel to Macon this week to compete against a stout state duals tournament field that includes nine-time champion Gilmer County.
The tournament runs from Thursday to Saturday.
“We graduated four state champs and we lost a couple more state placers,” coach Doug Thurmond said. “We’ve got some good ones back, but (if you have) five or six good ones when the other team has five or six good ones, it comes down to the other guys.”
Jefferson, of course, is in the midst of an unprecedented streak of 15 straight state dual titles (one championship every year since the GHSA began the event in 2002). But the Dragons are now trying to conquer Class AAAA, which has been owned by Gilmer County.
The Bobcats have captured the last four Class AAAA state dual titles and won three in a row in Class AAA prior to that. Gilmer County also won duals titles in 2005 and 2007 in Class AAA.
“Gilmer is going to be really tough,” Thurmond said.
But Thurmond pointed out that Class AAAA has other deep squads in addition to Gilmer County.
West Laurens returns seven state placers and 10 state qualifiers, while Marist has six returning state placers in its lineup along with 10 state sectional qualifiers. Thurmond also pointed to Woodward Academy as another strong program.
“It could be anybody’s game out there – whoever is hot and whoever is wrestling well,” Thurmond said.
Jefferson had no problems in its path to reach the state duals.
The Dragons won the area title and qualified for state on Monday by dominating the Area 8-AAAA duals with a 68-12 win over St. Pius X in the semifinals and a 65-9 win over Oconee County in the championship match.
“They did really good,” Thurmond said. “I was proud of them. We’ve got our work cut out for us this week, though.”
