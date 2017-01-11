GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Eagles can’t find offensive spark in return to court

East Jackson was unable to shake off the rust of a six-day layoff in dropping a non-region game to start the week.
The Lady Eagles (9-6) fell to Athens Academy 40-29 at home on Monday, marking their second loss of the year to the Lady Spartans.
Coach Matt Gibbs said his team struggled offensively.
“We played decent defense,” he said. “We just couldn’t get anything to fall.”
The team hopes to pick up the pace in a busy schedule this week. East Jackson returned to region play on Tuesday (Jan. 10) against defending state champion Morgan County and will face Jackson County on the road in a rivalry showdown Friday (Jan. 13) at 7 p.m. The Lady Eagles have never beaten the Lady Panthers under Gibbs.
“That’s a huge goal for the program to get over that hump,” Gibb said, noting that East Jackson has only beaten Jackson County two times ever since the school opened in 2007.
East Jackson finishes the week with a non-region game on Saturday (Jan. 14) at 6 p.m. at Athens Christian.
In the loss to Athens Academy, Ashley Lumpkin finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Eagles, who hadn’t played since Jan. 3 when they lost to Hart County 79-48.
Faith Grooms contributed 10 points and four assists. Abbie Howington finished with six points, four rebounds and three steals.
East Jackson fell behind 12-4 after the first quarter but pulled to within a point – 16-15 – at the half. The Lady Eagles led briefly early in the third quarter before Athens Academy went on a run to take control of the game. The Lady Spartans led 29-25 by the end of the third quarter and outscored East Jackson 11-4 in the final period.
The team’s struggles came after weather interrupted the team’s schedule with its Friday (Jan. 6) game with Monroe Area being postponed.
“We hadn’t played in six days and we hadn’t been able to be in the gym in three days,” Gibbs said.
•HART CO. 79, EAST JACKSON 48 (JAN. 3): Gibbs said his team struggled with Hart County’s athleticism and size in a lopsided loss to open region play last week.
“But I was very proud of our group for coming back and fighting and playing them pretty even in the second half,” he said.
Grooms finished with 13 points and two steals. Lumpkin scored 13 points as well and grabbed eight rebounds. Howington finished with 10 points and five rebounds. Grace Moore, who scored five points, grabbed eight rebounds.
