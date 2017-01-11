Despite a spirited second-quarter rally, Jefferson couldn’t make up an early double-digit deficit in a road loss to Tallulah Falls last week.
The Dragons (4-10) fell 76-55 to the private school, which entered the game 13-0 and ranked in the Class A top 10.
Jefferson trailed by 21 points in the second quarter before cutting the lead to 36-31 at the half. Coach Bolling DuBose said erratic play is typical of a young team.
“They think they can push that on-off switch … if you do that in a varsity game, those few minutes you take off is going to get you beat,” DuBose said. “We’re still doing that, playing good in stretches and bad in stretches.”
Jasper Gibson led the Dragons with 25 points.
Jefferson continued region play this week with a game on Tuesday (Jan. 10) at Oconee County and will travel to St. Pius X on Friday (Jan. 13) to take on perhaps the best team in the region. A Saturday (Jan. 14) home game against Apalachee will follow.
“We’ve got 11 games left and nine of them are region games,” DuBose said on Monday. “This is where it gets really important.”
The coach hopes for more consistent play than what he saw in the loss to Tallulah Falls.
Jefferson trailed 33-12 in the second quarter but caught fire — spurred by its defense — by outscoring the Indians 19-3 to close the first half.
“It was about the only stretch of the game that I thought we played well,” DuBose said.
But Tallulah Falls opened the third quarter by hitting three 3-pointers to run the lead out to 14, and the Dragons never challenged again.
DuBose said his team struggled guarding Tallulah Falls’ Josey Keene who finished with 22 points, including four 3-pointers in the first quarter.
“We left him wide open the whole first quarter,” DuBose said.
The coach said his team had an off night defensively in general.
“Except for that five to six minute stretch in the second quarter, we just did a really, really poor job all night long,” he said.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Slow start hurts Dragons in loss last week
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry