Donna Wall (01-10-17)

STATHAM - Donna B. Wall, 76, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2017.
She was a native of Savannah. Donna was a secretary and worked in the marketing department at The University of Georgia for many years. She was Catholic and a member of St. Catherine Laboure’ Catholic Church in Jefferson. Donna served her community for many years helping with Meals on Wheels. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert M. Williams Sr. and Dorothy Isabelle Horrell Williams; and a brother, William Alfred Becker Jr.
Survivors include three sons, Jim Wall, Buford, Chuck Wall (Terry), Birmingham and Chris Wall (Tasha), Sugar Hill; a daughter, Holli Morrow (Ashley), Winder; and a brother, Robert M. Williams Jr. (Cheryl), Blackshear; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 12, at Smith Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 13, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Father Vincent Sullivan officiating.
Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
