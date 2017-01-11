BASKETBALL: Commerce boys drop two games

The Commerce High School basketball teams fell last week at home to Jackson County and on the road in Towns County.
The boys’ team (2-10, 0-4 Region 8-A) lost to Jackson County 68-58. Head coach Andrew Williams said the game was similar to the first time the two teams met earlier this season, where the Tigers snapped a 26-game losing streak.
After trailing 18-15 to start the second quarter, Commerce watched Jackson County open up a 21-point halftime lead thanks to a 23-5 second quarter. The two teams matched each other in the third quarter with 16 points apiece. The Tigers scored 22 points in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to make up the margin.
Williams said the lead grew to as many as 28 in third quarter and as little as eight in the fourth quarter.
“Give Jackson County credit, they hit some free throws down the stretch and put it away,” he said. “Had we decided to play more than one quarter, it might have been a different outcome.”
Not putting four quarters together has been the “story” of the Tigers’ year, Williams added.
“It’s usually at the start. One of the things we’ve been focusing on has been the first three minutes of the game,” Williams said. “Really focusing on that and we’ve done a pretty good job with that. You try to find increments and keep that momentum building. For whatever reason we have a lapse. Then we decide to play the second half and try to make things interesting.”
Tristan Boyer led the Tigers against the Panthers, scoring 20 points and grabbing six rebounds. Kyre Ware had 15 points and 14 rebounds.
Towns County defeated Commerce 86-43. Boyer led the team in scoring with 20 points. He also had three rebounds three assists and three steals.
Jamecus Cox and Tylel Strickland had eight points apiece. Caleb Mason grabbed eight rebounds.
“They shoot the ball really well. They are very disciplined defensively and offensively, for that matter,” Williams said. “They pass the ball well, see the floor well. We turned the ball over way too much to really stay with a team like Towns or some of the other teams in the past.”
Turnovers also contributed to the Jackson County loss, he added.
“We turned the ball over a ton in the first half and then we cut down our turnovers in the second half,” he said. “We can’t turn the ball over at the rate we turn it over.”
GIRLS GAMES
The girls’ team fell to Jackson County 54-31. The Lady Tigers trailed by 12 after the first quarter, 17-5, and did very little in the second quarter to cut into the deficit. They trailed 28-12 at halftime. The team managed just four points in the third but scored 15 in the fourth, the second-highest quarter total for the game.
The girls fell to Towns County 49-32.
Tuesday’s game against Lakeview wasn’t finished before press time. Commerce travels to Tallulah Falls on Friday and will host Riverside Military Academy next Tuesday.
The teams are also going to make up last Saturday’s game at George Walton Academy on Thursday, Feb. 2. The game was postponed due to winter weather.
