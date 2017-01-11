Brown takes over as new executive director at Adult Literacy Barrow

This year is providing literally a fresh start for Adult Literacy Barrow — a new location, new staffers and, after a nearly five-month vacancy, a new executive director.
Sally Brown, a GED instructor at Lanier Technical College for the past 15 years, was selected recently to lead the organization and started work with the part-time position Dec. 1.
She was one of three finalists interviewed by the organization’s board of directors.
Brown will also continue in her current part-time instructor capacity with Lanier Tech.
“I’m very excited to get to work,” Brown said. “Adult education has been a passion of mine for quite some time now, and now instead of just working with my students, I can help get more programs going around the county.”
Brown has also been involved with local nonprofit organizations, including Habitat for Humanity and the American Red Cross.
“She has handled grant monies and donations and has keen sense of responsibility, which makes her perfect for Adult Literacy Barrow,” board chair Susan Wages said of Brown this week in an email. “Sally is very passionate about the adult education program in Barrow County. She has ideas of expanding the offerings and is an out-of-the box thinker. She believes that where there is a need, there can be a solution.
“Sally is a problem solver and an encourager for our mission of elevating the level of education of our citizens in Barrow County. This, too, makes her perfect for Adult Literacy Barrow. Our board of directors is so pleased that she has agreed to the role of executive director.”
Brown’s hire comes after former executive director Ron Saunders was fired in July following his arrest on theft charges.
Saunders is accused of stealing more than $100,000 in funds from the organization over a two-year period and admitted to forging board members’ names on checks and other bank transactions the board wasn’t aware of.
Saunders was eventually released on bail and his case could go to a grand jury as soon as early next month, according to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.
For Brown, though, it’s about turning the page and for the organization to continue delivering vital services to the community.
“People notice when you’re doing good things, and there is a need for adult education services in this community,” Brown said. “So we’re plowing ahead.”
The organization has relocated its headquarters from Athens Street in downtown Winder to the new Wimberly Community Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, site of the former Winder-Barrow Middle School and now home to the Winder Housing Authority headquarters and other groups. Brown said once the organization has its annual Literacy Ball on Jan. 28, she will be hard at work seeking out opportunities for additional programs to offer the community beyond GED and English as-a-second-language classes that make up the bulk of the services it currently provides.
“I’d really like us to get more involved with the business community out there,” Brown said. “If businesses have a number of workers who are in need of GED classes and there’s enough of a demand, maybe we could work out something where they come to them. If anyone in the community has ideas, we are certainly open to them.”
