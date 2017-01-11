Linda Jean Foxworth (01-06-17

WINDER - Linda Jean Bonner Foxworth, 63, passed away at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center on January 6, 2017.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Macie Bonner, her siblings, Carol, Marie, and Ricky, and her son, Jeral Jerry Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Stinson Sr., her siblings, Jimmy, Jerry, Eulene, and Wanda, her step-daughter Tammy Lea Bryan, her niece Tawana, her grandchildren, Corey and Courtney Lambert, Toby Moore, Tess Wilson, Sydney and Josh Gregg, Kaylyn Hammond, and her great-grandchildren, Chloe and Kristine Moore.
Affectionately known as “Mawmaw” by her grandchildren, Linda’s heart overflowed with love and warmth for her family, both biological and chosen. Sweet little Linda could turn into a spitfire if she needed to protect her family! Linda was deeply loved by her community wherever she went. Linda cared for her fellow residents at Grandview skilled nursing facility with every bit of strength she had. She sincerely lived in Christ’s image by dedicating her life to care for those who were the most helpless. She spoiled every one of her dogs and loved them dearly. She loved the music of George Strait, Dolly Parton, and Conway Twitty. She was an avid Braves fan all her life. Her talent for gardening brought cheer to her as well as those around her. She was not one for material possessions, instead treasuring her loved ones. She was truly rich in spirit. Her warmth, her smile, her strength and her humor will be sorely missed.
The memorial will be at Smith Heights in Winder, the date of the memorial is TBA. She is loved to infinity and beyond, and even more than that.
Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
