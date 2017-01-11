COMMERCE - James W. “Jim” Donaldson, 80, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2017.
He was preceded in death by his parents, D.C. and Elizabeth Donaldson; brother, Don R. Donaldson.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Linda Kirby Donaldson, Commerce; sons and daughters-in-law, James W. and Julia Donaldson, Hoschton, and Jeff L. “Turk” and Wendy Donaldson, Winder; grandchildren, Kristi and Joseph Lord, Buford, Stephen Pittard, Gainesville, Jeremy Donaldson, Greensboro, and Justin Donaldson, Winder; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Lord, and Charlotte Lord; sister, Doris D. and Eugene Hutchins, Westminster, S.C.; brother, Jerry O. and Sharon W. Donaldson, Flowery Branch; sister-in-law, Deborah and Ted Johnson, Lavonia; and his special dog, Maggie Mae.
Mr. Donaldson was born August 24, 1936 in Chamblee. He was a 1954 graduate of Chamblee High School. He was the owner of Northside Fence and Garden Inc. in Buford, and was an avid square dancer.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, January 15, at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 15, from 1:30 p.m. until time of service at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Leukemia Foundation, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573 or 914-921-8998.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, is in charge of arrangements.
‘Jim’ Donaldson (01-10-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry