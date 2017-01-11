Basketball: Lady Bulldoggs topple Dacula, boys lose to Falcons

Winder-Barrow’s girls basketball team got the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA slate off to a strong start Tuesday with a 50-33 win at Dacula.
Lexi Maddox led the way with 13 points and hit three 3-pointers for the Lady Bulldoggs while Latrice Perkins added 12 points.
Winder-Barrow (10-4, 1-0 region) led 32-12 at halftime but coach Brandon Thomas said Dacula’s zone defense kept the scoring down in the second half.
“I think we lost a little bit of focus in the second half, but Lexi shot the ball well,” Thomas said. “Her shooting percentage is really on the rise and we love it when she can score from the outside. I thought we did a good job of guarding their two kids who shoot a lot of threes.
“We’ve still got to work on not turning the ball over as much.
“We’re glad to get a region win to get us going. January is going to be a long month.”
Meanwhile, the Winder-Barrow boys team wasn’t as fortunate, falling 92-49 to the Falcons.
Dacula jumped out to a 9-0 lead early before the Bulldoggs cut the lead down to 17-13.
But the Falcons came roaring back with a 25-8 run to close out the half.
Terence Butler led Winder-Barrow (6-8, 0-1) with 15 points while Jay Griggs had 9. Lamonta Mack grabbed 11 rebounds and had four blocks.
Things won’t get any easier for the Bulldoggs, who host top-ranked Gainesville on Friday in a region contest. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. following the 7 p.m. girls game.
Saturday the Bulldoggs will host Clarke Central at 4 p.m. while the Lady Bulldoggs will face Holy Innocents at 1 p.m. at Archer High School.
