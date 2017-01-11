Former Apalachee basketball standout Kamar Baldwin off to solid start at Butler

By Scott Thompson
Sports Editor
It’s become a routine for Apalachee boys basketball coach Kevin Morris.
When he sits down to watch former Wildcat standout Kamar Baldwin play for Butler University on television, a flood of text messages pour in from people in the community.
Naturally, they’re elated to watch the freshman shooting guard make a name for himself at the one of the top programs in the country.
Saturday was no different as Baldwin scored a career-high 16 points and helped lift the Bulldogs to an overtime victory at Georgetown in a Big East battle.
“It’s a great time to talk,” Morris beamed when reached by phone moments after the win.
Days earlier, Baldwin was front and center in an upset of top-ranked defending national champion Villanova. Earlier this year, he drained a game-winning 17-footer with 0.4 seconds left to topple Northwestern.
So there’s plenty of reason for Barrow County to be excited.
“It’s a lot of fun to watch him and the support and following of him out in the community is unreal,” Morris said. “Obviously a lot of that is because he’s a good player and they like watching him play. But more than that, I think everybody understands how good of a kid he is. Not only do people want to see him do well because he’s a Barrow County guy, but they appreciate and know how great a kid he is and all the hard work he has put in to get to this point.”
Less than a year ago, Baldwin was finishing up a record-setting career for the Wildcats, which earned him three all-state selections and saw him become Barrow County’s all-time leading scorer.
Fast-forward to now and Baldwin is a key cog — offensively and defensively — for the 12th-ranked Bulldogs (14-2) who visit No. 8 Creighton tonight at 9 p.m. in a game that will be televised on FS1.
“It’s just a big accomplishment to see your hard work and the many hours put in on the floor even as a little kid pay off,” said Baldwin, who was widely recruited and chose Butler over Clemson, Ole Miss and Provide among numerous other programs.
“Butler’s campus is kind of like Winder,” he said.
“Even though it’s in a big city (Indianapolis), the campus has a small town feel to it. All the students are close with each other. Everybody knows everybody and tries to help each other out. It reminds me of home.”
Baldwin has been just as much a fit for the Bulldogs and coach Chris Holtmann, who sought the sharpshooter out and knew he would be counting on him right away to help replace the production of a pair of all-conference guards who graduated.
“He’s an exceptional young man which helps allow him to be a good player,” Holtmann said of Baldwin this week. “He’s been raised really well by his family and we knew that when we recruited him. Sometimes he looks like a freshman out there, but sometimes he looks like a veteran. He’s had a great start and his level of maturity has helped him in his adjustment.”
The difficulty of the college game compared to high school has been a challenge, Baldwin said.
“It’s not just the speed and the pace, but the physicality is much different as well,” Baldwin said. “Guys are a lot stronger, just like when I was a freshman in high school playing against the older kids. So I have to use other ways to compete against guys who are stronger than me like getting around them and playing good defense.
“It all really comes down to attention to detail. If you don’t pay attention to detail and focus on doing things the right way, a lot of times that’s the difference between a win and a loss.”
Baldwin’s commitment to focusing on and bettering all aspects of his game makes for no surprise that he rarely leaves the floor. He played 43 minutes in the win over Georgetown, including the entire second half and overtime.
“We needed him in that game and felt like he was playing well,” Holtmann said. “We knew he was a gifted scorer, but his defensive ability and athleticism were two things we really looked at when recruiting him and felt like our program needed. And he’s helped us in those areas. He has a high basketball IQ. It’s obvious that he was well-coached in high school.”
Morris is well acquainted with Baldwin’s all-around game.
“He’s got a great mid-range jumper which is probably his best asset, but what makes him so great is that he does everything so well. He defends at a high level and that’s what really has gotten him the opportunity to play and start at Butler. He’s slippery and gets in behind the defense and gets open, but he’s also a very unselfish player.
“Kamar averaged over 29 points a game as a senior, but that wasn’t because he was taking all the shots. He didn’t mind passing up those shots to teammates who had better looks.”
While Baldwin has had plenty of personal highlights this season to boast about if he wanted to, the highlight, he said, has been building stronger relationships with the coaches and players — particularly the seniors.
“I look up to all of them,” Baldwin said. “You just try and take a little bit of their knowledge and apply it to your game. They’ve all been here four or five years and they have advice that can help anyone as a player.
“Our coaches are great all across the board and do a great job of getting us prepared for games and keeping us focused. Our goal is just to keep this thing rolling.”
And while Baldwin has moved on from his days at Apalachee, his legacy remains entrenched throughout the program.
“Our current players absolutely love him,” Morris said. “Every day after a game, you hear kids saying, ‘Did y’all see him do this? Did y’all see him do that?’ They’re definitely following and watching him closely and so is all of Barrow County.
“He’s doing such a good job of making us all proud of him, not just by the way he plays but the way he carries himself.”
“The support is greatly appreciated,” Baldwin added. “To have all those supporters back home just shows how great the people are back home and how the community will always have your back.”
Holtmann knows that Baldwin has only begun to tap into his potential and that like any other young player, there’s always room for improvement.
But the mental part is there, he said.
“I’m very proud of him and how he’s handled all this,” Holtmann said. “As a coach, it’s good to see your players enjoy some success.
“He’s going to continue to be a big part of our program going forward.”
