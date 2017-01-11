WRESTLING: Panthers deliver win over Morgan Co., return to state duals

The Jackson County wrestlers didn’t follow the easiest path but are headed back to the state duals nonetheless after a runner-up finish in Area 4-AAA.
Facing a must-win situation, the Panthers shook off a loss to Lumpkin County in the area duals finals on Tuesday to beat Morgan County 36-34 in the second-place match, clinching a spot at state.
“I was extremely proud of our kids,” coach Jason Powers said. “Like I told them, sometimes you have to have your back against the wall to learn how to fight out. And that’s exactly what we did.”
Jackson County built an 18-point lead against the Bulldogs following a win by Chandler Saine in the 138-pound match. That advantage proved to be just enough as the Panthers ran into the heart of Morgan County’s lineup in the last four matches but still emerged as a two-point victor.
“We had to score points early,” Powers said. “The way the match set up is they ended with their hammers. They ended with four of their best kids right in a row.”
Jackson County opened the tournament with a 75-6 win over East Jackson and then beat North Hall 44-15, following a seven-hour break between matches, to advance to the finals.
“We did a really good job against North Hall,” Powers said. “That score definitely shows exactly what we did because that match could have went a lot of different ways and we came up with a couple of really big wins to go ahead and open the thing up.”
The Panthers fell to Lumpkin County in the title match 36-30 after having beaten the Indians 34-33 earlier this year. Lumpkin County made some lineup alterations that tipped the scales in the Indians’ favor in this match.
“They had a couple of weaknesses in their lineup that we were able to exploit beforehand and they made a move to shut the door on that weakness,” Powers said.
The coach said having to turn around and beat Morgan County to preserve its spot in the state duals was no small task.
“I always feel like the No. 3 team has so much more of an advantage right there because they’re coming off a big win, they’ve got the momentum and they’re jacked up, they’ve got a shot to go to the state tournament” Powers said. “The No. 2 is having to fight for their life almost.”
But fight they did as the Panthers held off the Bulldogs to keep their duals season and state championship hopes alive.
“(The) Morgan County (match) was an entire team effort,” Powers said. “So I’m extremely proud of our kids and them battling in that match.”
Jackson County, runners up in Class AAA last year, enter the state duals as a No. 4 seed. They’ll open the tournament Friday at 5:30 p.m. against Pierce County.
“We’re taking everything one match at a time, so we have Pierce (County) first,” Powers said. “We’ve got to get the job done there. Pierce is normally a very, very strong, athletic team.”
If the Panthers get past round one, they’d likely draw top-seeded Bremen in round two.
Powers believes Lumpkin County has a good chance of winning the bottom half of the bracket and reaching the state finals. Jackson County very much wants to be there, too, for a rematch with everything on the line.
And the Panthers enter this tournament on a mission to bring home the championship trophy.
“We’re here to battle,” Powers said. “Our goal all year long has been to win the state tournament. Now we’re here. It’s not exactly where we want to be as far as seeding is concerned but we’re there. You’ve got to be able to get there to win the thing. Now we’ve got to go to war.”
