COMER - Alice M. Smith passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017.
She was the daughter of the late Dewey and Mamie Tolbert. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Smith; sisters, Mildred Tolbert Christian and Leonia Anthony; and brothers, Carl Jackson Tolbert and Eugene Bryant Tolbert.
Survivors include a son, Curtis (Diane) Edward Smith; daughter, Obie Sue Binkley; sister and brother, Kathleen Black and James (Kathryn) Tolbert; six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Friday, January 13 at 2 p.m., at Lord & Stephens, Danielsville Chapel with the Rev. Eric Buffington officiating. The family will visit Friday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Alice Smith (01-11-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry