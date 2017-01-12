Three students seriously injured in crash

Three Jackson County School System students were seriously injured in a car crash this morning.
The wreck, which occurred at the intersection of Hoods Mill Road and Hwy. 441, involved at least two cars. No school busses were involved.
One third-grade girl, a student at East Jackson Elementary School, was life-flighted to an Atlanta hospital.
A 10th grade girl and 10th grade boy were both taken by ambulance to Piedmont Regional Medical Center (formerly Athens Regional).
The boy is now being life-flighted to an Atlanta hospital, while the girl is being transported to Atlanta by ambulance. Both are students at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
An arrest is reportedly pending in the case.
