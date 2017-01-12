NICHOLSON - Azalee Davis Dove, 87, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at Bentley Assisted Living at Northminster in Jefferson.
Mrs. Dove was born on August, 10, 1929, in Royston, the daughter of the late Fred Davis and Callie Little Davis. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist denomination. Mrs. Dove was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Robert Dove; brother, J.W. Davis; and sisters, Gladys Shelton and Ruth Stone.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Nancy Dove, Nicholson; and granddaughter, Jamie Dove, Athens.
Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery on Friday, January 13, at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Todd West officiating. The family is at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
Azalee Dove (01-11-17)
