Azalee Dove (01-11-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, January 12. 2017
NICHOLSON - Azalee Davis Dove, 87, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at Bentley Assisted Living at Northminster in Jefferson.

Mrs. Dove was born on August, 10, 1929, in Royston, the daughter of the late Fred Davis and Callie Little Davis. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist denomination. Mrs. Dove was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Robert Dove; brother, J.W. Davis; and sisters, Gladys Shelton and Ruth Stone.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Nancy Dove, Nicholson; and granddaughter, Jamie Dove, Athens.

Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery on Friday, January 13, at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Todd West officiating. The family is at their respective homes.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.

Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.