STATESBORO, GA - Cicero Bennett, 89, formerly of Jefferson, entered into rest Wednesday, January 11, 2017.
Mr. Bennett was born in Norcross, Ga., the son of the late Cicero Bennett, Sr. and Emma Peck Bennett, and was of the Baptist denomination. Mr. Bennett retired from the United States Army, where he proudly served his country with honor during the Vietnam War, and later retired from Reliance Electric Company. He was preceded in death by wife and mother of his children, Gail Manus Bennett; and a daughter, Karen Adams.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Cannady Bennett, Statesboro; son, Brian Bennett and his wife Lisa, Jefferson, son, Kevin Bennett, Nicholson; and ten grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 15, from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Rodney Kesler officiating with burial to follow with full military honors at Jackson Memorial Gardens in Commerce. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 14, at the funeral home.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made in Mr. Bennett’s memory to the St Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org/donate, or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 75817, Topeka, KS 66675, www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Ciecero Bennett (01-11-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry