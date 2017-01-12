Jewell Church

Jewell Virginia Church, 79, lovingly known as "GJ" to her grandchildren and family, as well as "Miss Jewell" to her many loyal customers and deli family at Hull, Ingles, ended her life here peacefully with her prayers answered, surrounded by family and closest friends.
Born June 19, 1937 in Idabel, Okla. and spent many years in Dallas, Texas, Jewell moved to Madison County (by way of Wilkesboro, N.C.), where she lived for the last 30 years. She worked in the deli at Ingles, Hull, for the last 15 years, where she made their chicken salad better than anyone else and incorporated her own recipes into some of the customer’s favorite menu items.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, her husband of 25 years, Clem Church, her son, Alden Burch, three brothers, and one sister.
Survivors include her children, Sharon (Jim) Hudspeth, Denise (Doug) Kesler, DRee Church-Krohn, Clemoth (Chris) Church; 15 grandchildren, Hunter (Cynthia), Holly, Julie (David), Joshua (Crystal), Christopher (Holly), Brooke (Ryan), Kayde (Zach), Megan (Joshua Whitworth), Jack, Luke, Maddie, Mac, Emily, Hunter (Amanda) and Wyatt; and eight great-grandchildren; as well as many extended family members and her Ingles market friends.
Services to be held Saturday, January 14, at 11:30 a.m. at Oconee Chapel, 2370 Hwy. 53, Watkinsville, GA 30677. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Oconee Memorial Park.
Donations may be made to Free to Breathe - 1 Point Place, Suite 200 - Madison, WI 53719. http://www.the3day.org/goto/SharonH.
Lord & Stephens is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
