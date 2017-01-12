Christopher Hembree of Berea Road, Nicholson, has been arrested for felony serious injury by vehicle, misdemeanor dui, and misdemeanor failure to yield in Thursday morning's wreck on Hwy. 441 that injured three youths.
Hembree is reportedly related to the three.
One third-grade girl, a student at East Jackson Elementary School, was life-flighted to an Atlanta hospital from the scene.
A teen who is a 10th grade student at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, was taken to a local hospital before also being flown to Atlanta for further treatment.
The third youth, also a teen at EJCHS, was taken by ambulance to an Atlanta hospital.
The wreck happened at the intersection of Hoods Mill Road about 7:30 a.m. It reportedly involved three vehicles.
Man booked for DUI in Thurs. wreck that injured 3 students
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry