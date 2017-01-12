Cathcart tapped as next Jefferson football coach

Jefferson High School has again turned to an assistant coach already on staff to lead its football program.
The Jefferson Board of Education approved the promotion of offensive coordinator Gene Cathcart to head coach on Thursday. He also has the title of director of football operations.
The move comes eight days after former coach Ben Hall resigned to accept the head coaching position at Flowery Branch. Hall, who coached the Dragons for four years, was Jefferson’s offensive coordinator before taking over as head coach in 2013.
Unlike Hall, who was a first-time head coach, Cathcart’s résumé includes 12 years in the head coaching ranks and one state title.
Cathcart, who has a 107-42 record, has coached at Habersham Central (2003-2008), Greenwood (S.C.) High School (2009-2013) and Seneca S.C. High School (2014).
Cathcart coached Greenwood to three straight state title games, winning a state championship in 2012 with a 15-0 season.
At Habersham Central, Cathcart led the Raiders to back-to-back state quarterfinals appearances (2006 and 2007).
Cathcart has been an assistant with Jefferson the past two seasons, during which the Dragons have gone 22-3.
Coaching bio via jeffersondragons.com:
His teams have made the state playoffs 9 of 12 years and have a 15-7 playoff record. 7 region championships, 1 state championship, 2 state runner-ups and 2 Final four and 2 Elite Eight finishes. He has 6 times been named region or conference coach of the year & 7 times has been named local area coach of the year, as well as twice having been named Statewide coach of the year along with four times having been named Upper-state South Carolina or Northeast Georgia Coach of the year. As an assistant coach, he served on staffs that combined to win 3 State championships, 3 state runners up and 8 Region championships. As a QB coach has developed 6 Shrine Bowl QBs, 4 SCACA North South All Star QBs, a Mr. SCFootball winner, the runner up for the Harlon Hill Trophy (NCAA division 2 Heisman Trophy), and multiple college Conference and high school players of the year (including the NCAA and NJCAA players of the year and national leaders in passing and total offense).
