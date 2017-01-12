Fatal wreck shuts down westbound lanes of Ga. 316 at Ga. 81

Thursday, January 12. 2017
A fatal wreck Thursday night has shut down the westbound lanes of Ga. 316 at Ga. 81.

The wreck was reported around 7:40 p.m. and the lanes are expected to be closed for several more hours while the wreck is investigated, Capt. Scott Dakin of Barrow County Emergency Services said.

Check back for updates.
