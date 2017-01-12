One killed in Barrow wreck

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Thursday, January 12. 2017
A male juvenile was killed Thursday evening in a car wreck at the intersection of Ga. 316 and Ga. 81 in Barrow County.

According to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the accident at 7:40 p.m. The driver of a Honda Civic from Bethlehem was traveling eastbound on Ga. 316 and attempted to turn left onto Ga. 81 North. The driver of the Volvo S80 from Lawrenceville was traveling westbound on Ga. 316 and struck the Honda Civic, causing it to split in half.

The juvenile male was an occupant of the Honda Civic and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released by authorities.

The highway was shut down for approximately three hours and the accident remains under investigation.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.